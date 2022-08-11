Apothecary Coffee & Espresso officially opens its doors in downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
Earlier this summer, we shared the story of the exciting coffee culture that’s percolating in downtown Farmington. Now the first of the three independent coffee shops featured has opened its doors. Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is officially open in downtown Farmington.
Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is located at 23366 Farmington Rd. in downtown Farmington.What it is:
Apothecary Coffee & Espresso features coffee from Ann Arbor’s Stovetop Coffee Roasters and its pastries are largely gluten- and nut-free. The coffee shop occupies the old Tre Sorelle storefront, but fans of the boutique will have an extra incentive to visit the new coffee shop: Apothecary has dedicated space inside for the boutique to continue selling its wares.
Grab a seat:
Guests are invited to grab a cup and stay awhile, says owner Miguel Williams, who eschews a “turn-and-burn” business model for a more community-friendly one. Williams wants the shop to become a de facto downtown community center, where people feel comfortable staying for hours at a time. He plans to introduce open mic nights, and events featuring comedy, poetry, music and more.
What they’re saying:
“I think there is a need among the younger community downtown. They're very hungry for programming and events, and a home away from home. And that's very much what I would like to facilitate here,” Williams says. “It's just nice to have one more option downtown and it's so wonderful being able to walk through Riley Park to the shop. There are so many reasons to keep you downtown and I would just love to give one more.”
Keep an eye out:
Two more coffee shops are expected to open in downtown Farmington over the next few months, Ground Control Coffee Roasters
and Blue Hat Coffee
. Check back for updates.
