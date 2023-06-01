How to become the next artist to join Sterling Heights' ever-growing collection of public artworks

What’s happening:
Local artists have until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2, to submit their applications for consideration in Sterling Heights’ latest call for public art. The Sterling Heights Arts Commission is looking for a new mural to adorn the wall of a “highly visible location” in the city, and as soon as this late summer or early fall.
What they’re looking for:
The Sterling Heights Arts Commission is looking for an artist, 18 years old or older, to complete a mural by late summer or early fall on an outside wall that is 144 ft. wide by 24 ft. high. While there are no specific requirements for the mural concepts themselves, the Arts Commission has expressed a desire for works that incorporate aspects of inclusivity in the proposals.
What they’re offering:
The selected artist will receive a maximum budget of $30,000, which is to cover all costs associated with the production of the mural. The mural will be promoted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and included in community arts and culture events, the City’s Digital Art Map
, media materials, and more.
To apply:
Artists are encouraged to email mdavis@sterling-heights.net
by the 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, deadline. Submission requirements include a one-page narrative description of the concept, a visual representation of the concept, a plan and timeline for completing the mural by early fall, an artist’s resume, and up to three references.
A complete breakdown of the application process is available online
.
Why it’s important:
“We are really trying to promote public art. We think it adds a lot to the city and brings visitors here, like with all the sculptures and art around the city campus,” Sue Giallombardo, Community Relations Services Specialist with the City of Sterling Heights, told Metromode in January
. “On our website, we have a GIS map
showing where different works are located. Any way that we can promote creativity and public art, we'd like to take advantage of that.”
