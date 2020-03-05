New coworking space to boost tech entrepreneurs in Sterling Heights

Kathryn Quell is the building services specialist at the Velocity Hub.

Sterling Heights broke ground on renovations for a new coworking space this week. The $466,700 project is being designed in a 15,000-square-foot repurposed commercial kitchen in the Velocity Hub on Eighteen Mile Road.The coworking venue, named Element, will allow monthly rentals in the otherwise long-term tenant hub, and city officials hope it will create a more flexible arrangement for budding technology businesses.“Everyone is so transient now,” said Velocity building services specialist Kathryn Quell. “People are on the go.”“We don’t have any space like that in this area,” she said. “I think it will be a big draw.”Renovations include installing a meeting space, conference center, kitchenette, lockers and a sound-proof phone booth as well as I.T. capabilities, desks and work spaces. The new venue is set to open June 1.Quell said she has already had phone calls from interested tenants, with several in the electric vehicle industry.“These would be a great fit,” Quell said, adding that the ability to connect with permanent tenants at the building would also be more achievable for new companies.Senior economics adviser Luke Bonner agrees.“I think it’s a desperately needed flexible space,” Bonner said. “For entrepreneurs to be successful you can’t just live in a box. You need that collaborative , networking environment.”