National and regional honors recognize good things happening in Farmington

What’s happening:
It’s already been a busy year when it comes to development in downtown Farmington, with the successful crowdfunding campaign to build a new downtown pocket park
being an especially bright feather in the community’s cap. It’s a fast start that continues the momentum the city gathered in 2022, which included a monumental historic preservation win
, the development of a burgeoning independent coffee shop scene
, and plenty more.
And while there’s much more to come, the hard work put in by community stakeholders in 2022 has recently been recognized with a handful of distinctions bestowed by both regional and national organizations.
Main squeeze:
In February, the Farmington Downtown Development Authority announced
receiving their 2022 National Accreditation from Main Street America, the national organization that has made it its mission to help communities revitalize their historic downtowns. Accreditation means that downtown Farmington has met a series of standards, including fostering public-private partnerships, supporting their locally-owned businesses, and more. It is the organization’s top level of recognition.
More recognition to come?
In 2022, downtown Farmington received the Transforming the Economy award for The Syndicate Social District at the Main Street Oakland County Awards. Nominations for the 2023 awards are currently open and being accepted up until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14. A nomination form is available online
.
Gold star:
The City of Farmington itself was also recently recognized as a 5-Star Community in the annual eCities study by the researchers at iLabs, the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Center for Innovation Research. The study identified Farmington as a top performer when it comes to creating an inviting business environment, and a performance report is available online
.
What they’re saying:
“Farmington is very thrilled that the economic success and vitality of the City continues as Farmington is again recognized as a 5-Star Community for 2022 by the University of Michigan-Dearborn eCities Program,” Kevin Christiansen, City of Farmington Planning and Building Department Director, said in a statement.
“We are pleased and very honored to receive this recognition and to be identified as a top performer at creating the kind of business environment in Farmington in which to do business. The City leadership, volunteers and stakeholders, and the entire business community in the City have rallied together with a focus on making Farmington the best that it can be. This recognition is a reflection of that effort.”
