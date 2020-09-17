Macomb's Manufacturing Day moves online in wake of COVID-19

Macomb County's annual Manufacturing Day, one of the largest celebrations of Manufacturing Day in the country, will be held online this year, and extended into a week-long program. The county announced this week the launch of Manufacturing Week from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, as an online program to meet COVID-19 restrictions.
For the last six years, Macomb County Planning and Economic Development (MCPED) has hosted a Manufacturing Day
event with the Macomb Intermediate School District for students to tour advanced manufacturing facilities and meet employees in the industry.
“Manufacturing Day helps showcase the appeal of modern manufacturing careers,” said Vicky Rad, director, MCPED. “In previous years, the initiative encouraged thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders and to teach them about the inner workings of the industry. This year, we adjusted the Manufacturing Day experience to ensure the opportunity remains in place, but to also protect the health and safety of everyone involved.”
Registration
is currently open for Macomb County’s Manufacturing Week and the digital experience will feature six companies virtually showcasing their facilities through secure Zoom meetings. It will also include company overviews and interviews with workers, who will discuss their educational pathways and why they decided on advanced manufacturing for their careers. Afterwards, teachers, students and their families will be able to explore each facility through a 3D virtual tour.
“Students, teachers and parents can tune in to Manufacturing Week live, or watch at their leisure,” Rad said. “The videos will be available online for the next year so families can explore the manufacturing industry together and discuss potential career options. Figuring out what profession to pursue can be a challenge for young people. Our goal is to give them every resource possible to help them with their decisions.”
The Manufacturing Week schedule features RCO Engineering, Avon Machining, Fori Automation, Paslin, Michigan Production Machining and Triumph Group. Macomb Community College, Michigan Works! Young Professionals, and Ferris State University will also have virtual exhibit booths.