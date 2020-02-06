Sterling Heights community gets behind seniors with $21K in scholarships

Insitu Photography

College-bound students in Sterling Heights and Macomb County will benefit from scholarships totaling $21,000, to be awarded in May by the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.



The foundation, and its nine scholarship sponsoring partners, will award 21 scholarships to high school seniors and current college students living in the area. This year, a new Ronald Himmler Science Scholarship Endowment will also be added to the 25 endowment funds the foundation manages, aimed at supporting students in a science related field. Plans are to award a scholarship to one student in each of the three public Sterling Heights high schools.



"I want to encourage students, both male and female, to study science and engineering and pursue careers in those fields,” said Ronald Himmler.



“Our progress as a society greatly depends upon scientists and engineers,” he said.



“I am hopeful that my scholarships will help and encourage the selected students become tomorrow’s leaders and create the new technologies and discoveries that will improve the quality of life of people everywhere."



Karl Oskoian, executive director of the foundation, said he applauds the foresight of Himmler in creating an endowment that will live in perpetuity.



“Community leaders, like Ronald Himmler, make a difference in the lives of not only the students he helps but the community at large,” Oskoian said.



Other local organizations awarding scholarships this year include BAE Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, Macomb County Chiropractic Association, former Mayor Richard J. Notte endowment for government public service, the Rotary Club of Sterling Heights, the Selfridge Air National Guard Base Community Council and Vibe Credit Union.



The community foundation began awarding scholarships in 1999 and has awarded 461 area students with a total of $411,000, including the 2020 awards.

