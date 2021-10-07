How an ‘open for business’ approach is growing an innovation district in Sterling Heights

Josephine Attisha is excited to have a space at Sterling Heights' Velocity center for her business, Lucidity Grants, which she runs with co-founder Anna Orias. Photo: Joe Powers / Insitu Photography.

Sterling Heights Economic Advisor Luke Bonner sees the potential for an innovation district. Photo: Joe Powers /Insitu Photography.

Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool witnesses the impact investing in the community has on attracting businesses and talent to the region. Photo: Joe Powers / Insitu Photography

Chinaka Njoku was searching for a base from which to launch his tech start up, TASEN Inc., and found support in Sterling Heights. Photo: Joe Powers / Insitu Photography.

Chinaka Njoku is excited about the future for his company, TASEN Inc. Photo: Joe Powers / Insitu Photography