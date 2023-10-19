Electric vehicles, recycling, and more trees: Sustainability efforts continue in Sterling Heights

When the City of Sterling Heights launched their new Think Sterling Green initiative in April 2023, it came with the announcement of several new programs intended to center City sustainability efforts that were not only kinder to the planet, but also the municipality, its residents, and business owners’ wallets. The Go Green Grants, for instance, leveraged private funds and $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offer homeowners two different grants and a low-interest loan for clean energy home improvement projects. Launched in May
, the program would successfully fund more than 150 energy-efficient home improvements for homeowners throughout the city.
The Think Sterling Green announcement also came with the promise that there were plenty more environmental-friendly, cost-savings programs
still to come in the city’s future.
Recently, that future has become clearer and clearer.
Charged up
It was only this past June
when city officials announced the Sterling Heights-General Motors Dealer Community Charging Program, a public-private partnership between the City and GM Dealers. The program intends to install 17 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations at various points throughout the city by the beginning of 2024. And because each station is able to charge two cars, it means that 34 additional EVs will be able to simultaneously charge at once.
Recent news coming out of City Hall signals that there may be no shortage of EVs needing a boost in the months and years ahead. On Monday, Oct. 16, Sterling Heights City Council voted to approve the Sterling Heights Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Pilot Program, the latest in the city’s Think Sterling Green initiative. The pilot program will introduce several new EVs into the municipal fleet come spring 2024.
Among the pilot EVs include a police pursuit vehicle, light-duty trucks, an SUV, and a sedan. City officials plan to give the program one year in order to evaluate the practicality and efficiency of the new vehicles, with the potential to expand the program into even more of the municipal fleet. More than 200 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles currently make up the Sterling Heights fleet.
“Our new EV Fleet Pilot Program is an exciting step towards a more sustainable and cost-efficient future,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “We are committed to leading the way in municipal sustainability, and this initiative underscores our dedication to our residents, our environment, and our economic viability.”
The average retail fuel prices in the United States illustrate that electricity prices are not only lower but much more stable than those of gasoline or diesel fuel. (U.S. Department of Energy)
The City is touting several potential benefits to transforming their municipal fleet from ICE vehicles to EVs. It’s a list that includes cost savings; reduced carbon emissions; lower maintenance costs; extended useful life; reduced noise pollution; health benefits; enhanced technological features; and grid integration.
The U.S. Department of Energy agrees, and specifically when it comes to transitioning municipal fleets from ICE to EV. Per their Alternative Fuels Data Center
:
“EVs offer high fuel economy, which translates to lower operating cost. Light-duty all-electric vehicle Operation and Maintenance (O&M) averages about 3 cents per mile according to the U.S. General Services Administration. EVs achieve their best fuel economy during stop-and-go driving conditions typical of many fleet applications. Electricity prices are also less volatile than those of gasoline/diesel, making it easier to predict fuel costs over time. Finally, lower off-peak electric rates may be available for charging, which further reduces EV fuel costs.”
Best practices
The recent news of the EV Fleet Pilot Program follows another big announcement made by the City this past September when City Council approved a new 10-year contract for waste collection and curbside recycling services with Priority Waste. Sterling Heights residents will receive new trash and recycling carts in 2024, which will go into use that April.
“We are pleased to have Priority Waste as our long-term partner for refuse removal services. Their reputation for excellence and their commitment to eco-friendly waste management align perfectly with our City’s ‘Think Sterling Green’ clearinghouse of sustainability initiatives,” Mayor Taylor said at the time of the announcement. “A uniform cart system is certainly more pleasing to the eye, but it also prevents open bags attracting rodents, cans and lids from blowing around the streets on windy days and heavy lifting of bags and cans that aren’t on wheels. It’s best practice among communities nationwide, and it’s simply a better system altogether.”
The new waste management contract was paired with the announcement that likely has the more sustainability-minded of Sterling Heights residents even more excited. That’s because The Recycling Partnership
nonprofit has awarded Sterling Heights with a $664,000 Residential Curbside Recycling grant, which the City will use to support a universal curbside recycling program that expands residents’ recycling options, improves infrastructure, and promotes its use.
The City's commitment to improving its tree canopy was bolstered by recent grants to do just that; including a $500,000 grant from the USDA’s Urban and Community Forestry Program and a $4,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation.
The Butterfly Flyaway in Sterling Heights. (Photo: Macomb County)
And though it’s driven by Macomb County, recent news
of the county applying for funding to expand the Butterfly Flyaway at Sterling Relief Drain certainly lines up with the City’s sustainability goals and vision. The Macomb County Public Works Office has submitted a grant proposal to redesign and retrofit 1.5 miles of the 5 mile-long open channel drainage system in Sterling Heights, 2 miles of which were notably and similarly transformed beginning in 2018.
“I’m proud that we are leading by example in promoting responsible practices, but we can’t do it alone," Mayor Taylor said with the news of the EV Fleet Pilot Program being approved. "We need all our residents to Think Sterling Green by adopting energy-efficient technologies, reducing energy consumption, conserving water and recycling.”
Visit Think Sterling Green online to learn more about sustainability efforts in Sterling Heights
.