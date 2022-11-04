Kresge Detroit Program Managing Director Wendy Lewis Jackson and architect Marlon Blackwell receive Dedalo Minosse award citations. At left is Dr. Valentina Galan, Director of Cultural Heritage and Activities of the Veneto Region. Courtesy of the Kresge

Coating this birthright for Detroit's children, the terracotta exterior was inspired by the Biblical story of Joseph's coat of many colors and the master quilts made by generations of resourceful women in Gee's Bend, Alabama. Steve Koss

"The grove," is the center's biggest playground, situated within the surrounding neighborhood, where 3 to 4-year-olds play. Each classroom has it's own access to the nature park. Steve Koss

In the older classrooms, 4-year-old children are prepping for kindergarten. The center's design includes the flexibility to convert older classrooms based on their student size. Steve Koss

As a small business incubator or a space for healthy, affordable cooking class demos, the center's commercial kitchen is an aspect of the campus Starfish CDO Jody Waits says, "We'd love to offer back." Steve Koss

Each classroom is connected to an outdoor courtyard or playground.

Starfish Chief Development Officer Jody Waits with Senior Donor Relations Specialist Peggy Kaczmarek in teachers' atrium at the center.

Starfish Family Services is celebrating nearly 60 years. The nonprofit human service agency is focused on education through Head Start and the Great Start to Readiness Program as well as behavioral health services for infants through age 20.

The University of Michigan and Starfish developed the center's curriculum focusing on literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), social justice and racial empowerment.

With the use of U of M's curriculum, Waits says, "You might have a three year old who is truly having their day designed to both read "The Hungry Caterpillar", but also start to identify inequities and how to use your voice."

Each classroom is connected to an outdoor courtyard or playground. Early education teacher Nicole Clark says when her students are inside, "They love to see whether it's raining or sunny. They like looking outside at other kids, who like looking inside to see what we're doing."

Students connect to the outdoors daily and explore the green space in all seasons.

Early Head Start class poses together during recess.

Starfish prepares and delivers healthy meals for students daily.

Classrooms are designed with a center pod to provide teachers with increased support and collaboration. They shared student lavatories, diapering, and handwashing stations.

The family wellness center is in a ramping-up phase. Currently, occupational therapists visit on-site to work with students. Plans include physical and speech therapy, but workforce shortages have made it challenging to fill hires.

University of Michigan Clinical Assistant Professor "Nurse Laura" Gultekin, PhD is the nurse navigator at the center. She helps families who have children with complex needs connect to and receive support services.

Therapeutic spaces give a child displaying "big behaviors" the opportunity to cool down. Through an observation window, parents and behavioral health professionals are able to view the child in their natural form.

Using play therapy, a behavioral health specialist can see how a child interacts with toys to help discern what their life may look like at home.

The center hosts indoor playrooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor activities include standing, jumping, running, throwing, and catching a ball.

The staff wellness lounge sports healthy snacks, coffee, yoga on TV, and space for eating, relaxing, or finishing a project. The private adjacent atrium encourages teachers to rest in sunshine and nature.

Teacher atrium.

Early education teachers Nicole Clark and Tammie Dailey stand in the toddler courtyard. Clark says she loves how every classroom floods with light and teachers and students can experience the outdoors while inside.

The parent lounge at the front of the center was designed explicitly around parent feedback. Offering WiFi, laptops, tables, coffee, and snacks, it's a meet-up and a space to get a little work done or decompress before pick-up.

Principal Celina Byrd says the center's intentionally designed spaces, like the book nook, ensure children, parents, staff, and the community all have a place.

"The grove" is the center's largest playground, situated within the surrounding neighborhood, where 3 to 4-year-olds play. Each of the older classrooms has door access to the nature park.

"There's a whole world out here," says Waits. The children have named the trees, and know where the fairies live.

Students bring vegetables they grow in their gardens home to their families to help promote healthy eating.

The center's community-made mosaic represents the role early childhood education serves in a child's life: planting, nurturing, and blooming.