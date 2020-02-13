Sterling Heights tech education center wins state award

MADE Academy design engineering students MADE Academy collaboration space

The Stevenson Manufacturing, Automation and Design Engineering (MADE) Academy in Sterling Heights has been recognized as one Michigan’s best educational programs.



The academy, part of a Utica Community Schools (UCS) initiative, has been awarded a 2020 Education Excellence Award from the Michigan Association of School Boards and the SET SEG Foundation.



UTS superintendent Christine Johns said the program helps prepare students for the fields of employment that are "driving this region’s economy".



Stevenson MADE was developed with business leaders to meet the needs of the highly-skilled manufacturing jobs that are in the center of the region’s automotive, defense and health care industries. Recently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor found that Macomb County had the largest increase in manufacturing employment from 2016 to 2018.



“We work closely with business leaders to give graduates the skills that are critical to employers, such as problem solving, the ability to work in teams, and direct experiences with business-grade equipment and technology," Johns said.



“I want to congratulate the Stevenson MADE administration and teachers for the difference they are making in the success of our students."



This year, the SET SEG Foundation awarded $2,500 grants to 10 Michigan public school programs. Education Excellence Award recipients receive a $2,500 check to grow their program, an “Education Excellence Winner” road sign and a trophy.