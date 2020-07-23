Amazon to launch new station in Sterling Heights

Online marketplace Amazon is set to open a new “last-mile” delivery station in Sterling Heights in September. The delivery station will enable Amazon Logistics to add capacity and flexibility to the multinational technology company's delivery capabilities, and will be housed in the Liberty Park Commerce Center on Mound Road just north of 14 Mile Road.
“Obviously Sterling Heights represents a significant customer base for Amazon, which certainly influenced their decision to select our city as the site for this delivery station,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
“But the skilled workforce we enjoy here was also a major contributing factor," Taylor said. "Our skilled labor in Southeast Michigan, particularly in Sterling Heights, is second-to-none. We are delighted Amazon has chosen Sterling Heights as home to one of the first delivery stations in the country.”
The 576,000-square-foot delivery station is part of a brownfield redevelopment project that will invest in environmental cleanup.
“A development project like this is significant to Sterling Heights,” said Sterling Heights Senior Economic Development Advisor Luke Bonner.
“Not only does it bring in important tax base to the city, it also brings in jobs," Bonner said. "Amazon plans to start recruiting next month for hundreds of full-time positions including full benefits from the first day."
"That’s welcome news for our residents and our local economy.”
The new station is located in the Innovate Mound corridor, a commercial corridor with an $8 billion annual economic impact to the regional economy. A $200 million road project
will begin next summer encompassing the corridor, aimed at significantly improving the roadway.