Ford to invest $150M in Sterling Heights' plant to build e-motors

Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday it will be investing approximately $150 million in its Sterling Heights' plant to help build all-electric vehicles.



The Van Dyke Transmission Plant will build e-motors and e-transaxles for new electric vehicles, including the all-electric F-150, beginning in 2021. Ford estimate the move will retain 225 jobs at the plant, and is part of a more than $3.2 billion investment in the company's North American manufacturing facilities to produce a series of electric vehicles.



The new E-Transit will join the all-electric F-150, which was announced in September, and the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, which begins arriving in dealers’ showrooms next month. The new entries support Ford’s plan to electrify its most popular vehicles, including its commercial vehicles. The all-electric F-150, which will be assembled at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, arrives in mid-2022. The E-Transit arrives in late 2021.



Ford’s is building out its manufacturing footprint across North America – working with local and national governments – in a bid to lead the transition to electric vehicles and meet consumer demand in the coming years. Ford officials said electric vehicles are a key part of company's commitment to meet the requirements of the Paris Accord and achieve carbon neutrality globally by 2050.



“We’re taking our most iconic vehicles and using fully electric technology to deliver even more performance, productivity and capability for customers,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group. “We are building out the North American manufacturing footprint to support this growth. This is just the first chapter with more new electric vehicles and more investment to come.”



Given the early interest in Ford’s all-electric F-150 following it's initial September announcement, the company is increasing production plans by 50 percent, adding an estimated 200 new jobs in addition to the 300 jobs previously announced for the electric truck.



“Our electric vehicle business is a dynamic source of growth,” said John Savona, vice president, North American manufacturing. “We’re setting ourselves up for profitable business now and in the future.”

