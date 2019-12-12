Michigan manufacturing company in top 100 for fastest growth

Sterling Heights’ Systematic Manufacturing Inc. has been recognized as one of the fastest growing inner city businesses in the country.
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC
) ranked the manufacturing company 15th in the 2019 Inner City 100 list
, based on revenue growth, at a national conference in Boston last month.
The company, which began in 2011 and is led by CEO Ed Brabandt, has experienced a five-year growth rate of 380% and its 2018 revenue was $2.4 million.
Brabandt said he was honored to be included in the list, which was released by Fortune Magazine.
“It is gratifying and rewarding to be recognized alongside national leaders from so many industries,” he said.
“Inner City 100 companies are forces of economic opportunity, optimism and transformation in their communities, and Systematic Manufacturing Inc. is a shining example,” said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.
“It leads the way in innovation, job creation and economic revitalization and it’s an honor to recognize the company’s leadership,” said Grossman.
“In addition to excellence in business, these pioneering entrepreneurs have demonstrated a deep commitment to and passion for their local communities, which significantly impacts the well-being of their local economies."
ICIC is a national Boston-based nonprofit created by Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 on the premise that under-resourced communities have untapped potential, purchasing power and labor markets, which can be realized by small business owners who are growing and creating high-quality jobs.
Denver-based digital advertising company Choozle claimed the top spot on the 2019 list, and another Michigan business, Detroit-based Michigan Paper Die Inc., made the list at number 57.